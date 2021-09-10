Sign up
Bilge Keel
A little boat sitting on its bilge keel at a low-tide Calshot, with Hamble Fuel Terminal in the background on the far shore.
10th September 2021
10th Sep 21
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project.
3541
photos
132
followers
37
following
246
247
248
249
250
251
252
253
Tags
boat
,
yacht
,
calshot
,
a6300
,
70-350mm
