I was reading about Jan Mayen today, a Norwegian island I haven't come across before, and ended up reading about some alleged UFO photographs supposedly shot there in 1971 . They look like a bunch of different shots to me - a barrage balloon being used for target practice, a big rock and long distance mirage effect of something (we sometimes see the forts of Portsmouth 'floating' on a clear day - an example from last week ).As I've been looking for an opportunity to have a play with the ocean material from Richard Scratch's North Sea render on Reddit , I thought I'd have a go at recreating my own UFO shot.It sort of works. ;)