331 / 365
1971
I was reading about
Jan Mayen
today, a Norwegian island I haven't come across before, and ended up reading about some alleged
UFO photographs supposedly shot there in 1971
. They look like a bunch of different shots to me - a barrage balloon being used for target practice, a big rock and long distance mirage effect of something (we sometimes see the forts of Portsmouth 'floating' on a clear day -
an example from last week
).
As I've been looking for an opportunity to have a play with the ocean material
from Richard Scratch's North Sea render on Reddit
, I thought I'd have a go at recreating my own UFO shot.
It sort of works. ;)
27th November 2021
27th Nov 21
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project.
3619
photos
129
followers
37
following
90% complete
324
325
326
327
328
329
330
331
Views
11
Album
2021
Camera
3.0.0 Beta
Taken
27th November 2021 6:36pm
blender
ufo
3d render
not a photograph
b3d
