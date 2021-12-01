Sign up
335 / 365
Peaks
Today in "five minutes with a macro lens". ;)
Busy day at work and running out of energy fast so it's going to have to do.
1st December 2021
1st Dec 21
Humphrey Hippo
ace
@humphreyhippo
**Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project. And I still have no idea what I'm doing...
Tags
b&w
,
90mm
,
grater
,
a6300
