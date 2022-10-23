Milford Storm

Hello Everyone - Hope you're all keeping well.



Finally picked up a camera today for the first time in forever... possibly the first time this year!

We had our Sunday drive and ended up at our old haunt, Milford-on-Sea, watching an amazing thunder storm roll in. Lots of lightning and loud bangs. Excellent clouds!

On our way home, we drove through what I can only describe as the aftermath of a mini-tornado (!?) with lots of trees down blocking the road, a huge old tree with its crown ripped off and large pieces of a metal barn roof wrapped around trees and telegraph poles all the way down the road. It was rather an unusual sight for England...