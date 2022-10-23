Previous
Milford Storm by humphreyhippo
32 / 365

Milford Storm

Hello Everyone - Hope you're all keeping well.

Finally picked up a camera today for the first time in forever... possibly the first time this year!
We had our Sunday drive and ended up at our old haunt, Milford-on-Sea, watching an amazing thunder storm roll in. Lots of lightning and loud bangs. Excellent clouds!
On our way home, we drove through what I can only describe as the aftermath of a mini-tornado (!?) with lots of trees down blocking the road, a huge old tree with its crown ripped off and large pieces of a metal barn roof wrapped around trees and telegraph poles all the way down the road. It was rather an unusual sight for England...
23rd October 2022 23rd Oct 22

Humphrey Hippo

ace
@humphreyhippo
Currently on a break after a decade of 365. **Woefully bad at commenting :(** A picture-a-day rather than a photo-a-day project, which probably came to a close...
8% complete

