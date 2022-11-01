Previous
Tubular Bells by humphreyhippo
33 / 365

Tubular Bells

An amazing evening at the Royal Albert Hall with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and Brian Blessed to celebrate the upcoming 50th anniversary of Tubular Bells.
God, I'm old. ;)
They also did Moonlight Shadow, which was a nice surprise!

Event link: https://www.royalalberthall.com/tickets/events/2022/celebrating-50-years-of-tubular-bells/
