The year ahead

This road reminds me of the year ahead..there is a long way to go but with every step you get a little closer to the end.

I took Little Hoo with me this morning for a mini walk. Shall take Mr. Boo out later this afternoon for a longer walk. The Tomato and a couple of his friends have gone into town to the ice-rink to play hockey for fun...no ice here and as you see, no snow...what is going on with the weather?



Having bought new phones for the children for Christmas we now have to go to the bank and sort out their Bank ID and bank transfer system on their phones...ah modern technology...more hassle that it is worth really hahahaha



Decided to give updates of the walk after every 10 miles...I need to set mini goals for this challenge otherwise I am not going to make it...(saying that, my first walk total yesterday was 4 miles)



Now then...there is a lot of blustery day to explore so I shall see you tomorrow!



Thought of the day :

The only person who can make your life positive is you. So put a smile on your face and head out to greet the day!