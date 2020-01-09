baby duck gets arrested!

So I made it to the Uk. Icky weather you are having, but then it wasn't that much better in Sweden. As you can see I have a little baby duck with me...don't ask...I will explain another day. Had to get a policeman involved...hahahaha and the other guy in the photo is the guy I talked to about my broken luggage...very helpful. nice to get a bit of fun out of a long long day.

On the train now just waiting to start the journe to Wales...feeling rather tired and I shall be glad to crawl into bed this evening. I shall not be going anywhere tomorrow!

Hope you have all had a good day.



Thought of the day:

You can be grumpy if something goes wrong on your journey, or you can have a bit of fun...it is up to you. I know which one I prefer!