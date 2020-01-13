Previous
Baby Duck Bath by huvesaker
13 / 365

Baby Duck Bath

A storm today but I sis go out for a walk anyway. Stopped and had a cup of tea so baby Duck got to bathe!
Not much to write...

Thought of the day:
You need to keep going, no matter what.
13th January 2020

@huvesaker
Each day is an exciting new day full of surprises and adventure. I enjoy life and see things that maybe other people do not...
Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Just laughing wondering what people would think if they saw you doing this!
January 13th, 2020  
