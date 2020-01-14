"cheese" Said Wallace

Look at all that cheese...Wallace and bromit would be in heaven!

This is a Deli in Aberystwyth which has a restaurant at the back. This is where we ate dinner, very nice and I tried something new...air dried tuna...really really delicious!

Been a hard week with crying, little thing have started us off. A coat, a hat, a memory of our youth. A photograph from last summer, a bedroom, favourite foods, fairy lights... good to cry, good to remember. It is going to be hard to leave on Thursday.



On the plus side, today we went shopping and I bought things for myself! I NEVER buy for myself, but I bought some new walking boots...my old ones are really comfy but alas they have come to an age where they do not do their job as well anymore. I even bought a couple of reading books to base some lessons on when I get back home.

I am missing my chlldren and hubby. But I think being away from them will be good for them...hahaha I hope!



Thought of the day:

There is so much new out there in the world, don't be afraid to try some of it.