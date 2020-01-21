Painty sky

Anyone lost a pair of feet? I am sure the ones I have are NOT mine. The rest of me wanted to take a short little bimble this evening and my feet decided to take control. Had to just follow them, could harly leave them at the side of the road now could I! Actually very glad as they made me go and borrow a dog and I was able to get some shots of our sky this evening. Loads of different colours. Just had my little camera with me and no tripod but happy with the shots anyway. So, if you HAVE misplaced your feet and taken mine...we can meet half way and I can return them to you!



Thought of the day:

Sometimes you have to push yourself further than you have pushed yourself before