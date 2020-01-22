Previous
Todays walk? by huvesaker
22 / 365

Todays walk?

I was really not so motivated to take a walk today...so easy for me to snuggle down into my bed...but I don't have my own feet...STILL! Before I knew it I was off on a walk! On Wednesdays we offer a circle training pass for adults at the wrestling club so I like to show my face up there so decided to take a detour walk to get there. Thought you might like to see that view instead of all the pretty stuff people post...mwah hahahahaha.

Getting cold here AT LAST!

Thought of the day:
You only get one life, enjoy it and live it to the full
Boo

ace
@huvesaker
Each day is an exciting new day full of surprises and adventure. I enjoy life and see things that maybe other people do not...
Pat Knowles
Ha ha you’re right...pretty stuff is all well & good but give me a people shot anyway! One is waving to you but what is the guy doing with the yellow doll...is it a blow up wrestling doll?
