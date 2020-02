New tree

They have been out planting new trees. I won't see these as full grown as they take about 50-60 years to be "perfect". Nice to see them though. Managed a 5,5 mile walk before the rains started...came home, had a shower then got into my pj's and have been in them ever since. Even had an afternoon sleep hahaha



Thought of the day:

Sometimes all the must do jobs can be put on hold. The onlt thing you must do is look after yourself!