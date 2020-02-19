Previous
Australia! by huvesaker
50 / 365

Australia!

43C in Oz....3C here...hahaha

Thought of the day:
Keep your socks on!
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

Boo

ace
@huvesaker
Each day is an exciting new day full of surprises and adventure. I enjoy life and see things that maybe other people do not...
13% complete

