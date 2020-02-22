water water EVERYWHERE!

I wasn't going to go out today but you know the feeling...stir crazy..hahaha Took hubby with me to check the tree damage from the beavers, one tree toppled but that can be beacuse of the high winds after the gnawing. Checked the mill area and the water was so powerful it had toppled a tree and washed some of the earth away. Very beautiful but scary at the same time. Anyway, it was a nice walk. Pretended that we were walking in the florida everglades...hahaha lots of trees with trunks 1m in water...saw a crocodile...promise we did...and a huge snake...hahaha. Lots of extra water and this time from Storm Ellen.



Thought of the day:

Imagination, never lose yours!