Blue sky and happiness
Great day sledging...tired now though and off to bed in a mo
Thought of the day:
Enjoy it whilst you can
27th February 2020
27th Feb 20
Boo
ace
@huvesaker
Each day is an exciting new day full of surprises and adventure. I enjoy life and see things that maybe other people do not...
Photo Details
Album
2020
Camera
RICOH WG-50
Taken
27th February 2020 4:31pm
