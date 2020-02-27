Previous
Blue sky and happiness by huvesaker
58 / 365

Blue sky and happiness

Great day sledging...tired now though and off to bed in a mo

Thought of the day:
Enjoy it whilst you can
27th February 2020

Boo

ace
@huvesaker
Each day is an exciting new day full of surprises and adventure. I enjoy life and see things that maybe other people do not...
