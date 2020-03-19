Previous
Next
Mini people fun by huvesaker
76 / 365

Mini people fun

Ok, I splashed out on something so not needed...some new mini people and some sheep! Going to have some fun in all this virus rubbish that has affected the world. Mini people will save the day!

THought of the day:
The world is not going under...be happy!
19th March 2020 19th Mar 20

Boo

ace
@huvesaker
Each day is an exciting new day full of surprises and adventure. I enjoy life and see things that maybe other people do not...
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise