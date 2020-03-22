Previous
the days walk by huvesaker
78 / 365

the days walk

Lots of fun wuth hubby whilst out walking,hope you like the collage.

Thought of the day:
Sunshine and fresh air...lifts the spirits!
22nd March 2020 22nd Mar 20

Boo

ace
@huvesaker
Each day is an exciting new day full of surprises and adventure. I enjoy life and see things that maybe other people do not...
