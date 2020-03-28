Previous
Next
Normal...me? by huvesaker
84 / 365

Normal...me?

Course I am! Lots of walking in the forest with hubby today...training lifting a tree, pretending to be a squirrell, jumping for joy and being locked up...hahahaha

Thought of the day:
Get in touch with your playful side...it will cheer you up no end!
28th March 2020 28th Mar 20

Boo

ace
@huvesaker
Each day is an exciting new day full of surprises and adventure. I enjoy life and see things that maybe other people do not...
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brennie B
Ha ha.love it you crazy lady..! You are great
March 28th, 2020  
Boo ace
@brennieb hahahahaha
March 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise