ice by huvesaker
96 / 365

ice

Nice to not have to go to work this morning. I am actually looking forward to my four days away from work. Hubby and I took coffee out with us this morning for a walk. Lots of lovely blue sky around, open spaces and no people. Still some ice around, an orange house, a couple of woodland trolls and a Unicorn...and then when I got home I saw that one of my roses has survived the winter...HURRAY! Be kind to yourselves, look after each other, be kind, compassionate and remeber to smile, each and every day.

Thought of the day:
Have you ever noticed that if you smile, you just can't be grumpy. Love to all, from me xxx
10th April 2020 10th Apr 20

Boo

ace
@huvesaker
Each day is an exciting new day full of surprises and adventure. I enjoy life and see things that maybe other people do not...
Pat Knowles ace
Must still be cold then....I haven’t seen an icicle for years!
April 10th, 2020  
Boo ace
@happypat it was delicious!
April 10th, 2020  
