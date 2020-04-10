ice

Nice to not have to go to work this morning. I am actually looking forward to my four days away from work. Hubby and I took coffee out with us this morning for a walk. Lots of lovely blue sky around, open spaces and no people. Still some ice around, an orange house, a couple of woodland trolls and a Unicorn...and then when I got home I saw that one of my roses has survived the winter...HURRAY! Be kind to yourselves, look after each other, be kind, compassionate and remeber to smile, each and every day.



Thought of the day:

Have you ever noticed that if you smile, you just can't be grumpy. Love to all, from me xxx