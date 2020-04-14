Previous
Hope by huvesaker
Hope

There is something about the dawning of a new day that brings hope.

Thought of the day:
Keep looking forward and keep hoping.
14th April 2020

@huvesaker
Each day is an exciting new day full of surprises and adventure. I enjoy life and see things that maybe other people do not...
