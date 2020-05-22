Surfs up!

Another really busy day but decided to show some photos of me resting...see, I DO rest, I CAN take it easy....not for very long though...



So today:



Cut the lawns, cleaned out the Guineas outside palace, filled the pool with water and put in the chlorine, planted out the peas, watered the flowers, Been to the chemist for my nieghbour, weeded for same nieghbour and with my boys help, we have got everything ready for re-doing her front fence...shall show you when we have finished.



...and breath....



Drank coffee and tea, not together that would be disgusting...had a few glasses of water, done the washing, had a chat with a few passers by, been social, had a shower and now I am officially off for the evening...hahaha another great day.



We are getting the UK rain tomorrow and I hope to go for a walk in the morning...



So that was my day...what have you been up to?



Thought of the day:

Bit chilly for the pool...LOL!