End of term!

Ahhh, what a term it has been. I have been the class teacher taking Social Studies and Swedish and English lessons for years 1, 2 and 3. Been a very steep learning curve, been totally busy and it has been a blast. Today was the last day of term...because of covid nothing has been normal this year. I have lost family and friends this year but have remained upbeat and happy. Tomorrow we travel north...we have Mr. Boos fathers funeral on Saturday. Tough times.

I dressed as Rudolf today at school...visited all the classes at school...had a great time and now I am on holiday.

I miss you all.

Have a fabby Christmas, be kind to yourself and to each other.



Thought of the day:

sometimes, real life takes over. But just because you don't hear from someone for a long time doesn't mean they are not thinking about you. xxxxx