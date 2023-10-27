Bokeh #1 by i_am_a_photographer
1 / 365

Bokeh #1

Abstract shot for today. Created using a modified lens trick. Minor post editing.
27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

Brian

@i_am_a_photographer
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise