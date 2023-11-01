Sign up
Previous
6 / 365
Bokeh #6/30 - Rain
I always find it difficult to photograh things when the rain comes.
Bokeh is a word with Japanese origins, defined as “the way the lens renders out-of-focus points of light.”
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
0
0
Brian
@i_am_a_photographer
Going to give this another try. Been into photography for about 15 years. Got hook with the first portrait photo of my dog where the...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
1st November 2023 1:53pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
red
,
nature
,
portrait
,
green
,
plant
,
water
,
leaves
,
leaf
,
macro
,
rain
,
drops
,
bokeh
,
plants
,
shrubs
,
droplet
,
stormy
