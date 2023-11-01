Previous
Bokeh #6/30 - Rain by i_am_a_photographer
6 / 365

Bokeh #6/30 - Rain

I always find it difficult to photograh things when the rain comes.


Bokeh is a word with Japanese origins, defined as “the way the lens renders out-of-focus points of light.”
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

Brian

@i_am_a_photographer
Going to give this another try. Been into photography for about 15 years. Got hook with the first portrait photo of my dog where the...
