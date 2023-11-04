Previous
Bokeh #9/30 - Cupcakes by i_am_a_photographer
9 / 365

Bokeh #9/30 - Cupcakes

repost. added in lights in the background but had to use lighting and not a strobe.
4th November 2023 4th Nov 23

Brian

@i_am_a_photographer
Going to give this another try. Been into photography for about 15 years. Got hook with the first portrait photo of my dog where the...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise