Bokeh #24/30 - Editing by i_am_a_photographer
24 / 365

Bokeh #24/30 - Editing

Trying textures. Edited in PS with Nik Collections and added a texture - converted texture to B&W, set blend to overlay and changed opacity to 23%. In all my years of doing this, I've never really used textures but I like it.
19th November 2023 19th Nov 23

Brian

@i_am_a_photographer
Going to give this another try. Been into photography for about 15 years. Got hook with the first portrait photo of my dog where the...
