Breakfast Kuala-Lumper.

After almost 10 weeks on the road, Breakfast on familiar ground. Roti Telur, at Kuala Lumper, only another five hours via express coach back to Penang. A most enjoyable trip, where too next!!
18th December 2019 18th Dec 19

Ian JB

@ianjb21
