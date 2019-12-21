Previous
Butterfly enjoying the Sun by ianjb21
Butterfly enjoying the Sun

Colourful small butterfly enjoying the morning sunshine.
21st December 2019 21st Dec 19

Ian JB

@ianjb21
Another year begins 2020. A new decade starts, I'm really looking forward to meeting new people, seeing new places, new experiences and capturing that brief...
Linda
So many eyes on the wings! Nice shot
August 1st, 2020  
