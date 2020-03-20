Previous
Next
Almost Deserted by ianjb21
Photo 1851

Almost Deserted

7pm on Jalan Masjid Negeri almost deserted. Friday evening with the sun setting. This arterial road circles GeorgeTown and is normally at a standstill until about 8pm.
20th March 2020 20th Mar 20

Ian JB

@ianjb21
Another year begins 2020. A new decade starts, I'm really looking forward to meeting new people, seeing new places, new experiences and capturing that brief...
507% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise