Majestic cinema by ianjb21
Photo 1907

Majestic cinema

The rebuilt- refurbished 1926 Majestic Cinema, now a Chinese restaurant, was derelict for many years, after a few other projects failed.
22nd June 2020 22nd Jun 20

Ian JB

@ianjb21
Another year begins 2020. A new decade starts, I'm really looking forward to meeting new people, seeing new places, new experiences and capturing that brief...
