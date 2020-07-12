Previous
Air Hitam Dalem by ianjb21
Photo 1929

Air Hitam Dalem

Red time of day, only lasts 5-10 mins. But worth the trouble to travel and
to capture.
12th July 2020 12th Jul 20

Ian JB

@ianjb21
Another year begins 2020. A new decade starts, I'm really looking forward to meeting new people, seeing new places, new experiences and capturing that brief...
