Heron by ianjb21
Photo 1978

Heron

A Black Crowned Night Heron, larger than the Straits Heron. Frequent visitor to Karpel Singh
Bay.
10th August 2020 10th Aug 20

Ian JB

@ianjb21
Linda
Nice shot!
August 10th, 2020  
