Lizard on land by ianjb21
Lizard on land

Sorry once again my friendly Amphibious Monitor Lizard was waiting to be my early
Monday morning model. This time out of the water.
17th August 2020 17th Aug 20

Ian JB

@ianjb21
Another year begins 2020. A new decade starts, I'm really looking forward to meeting new people, seeing new places, new experiences and capturing that brief...
Jenn ace
He's so cute
August 17th, 2020  
