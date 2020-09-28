Previous
Lizard. by ianjb21
Lizard.

I've been watching these Monitor lizards for over one month. Its the first time I've seen two on the same morning. This is the largest about one and half to two metres in length, male or female I don't know.
28th September 2020 28th Sep 20

Ian JB

