Previous
Next
Sunday Shutters by ianjb21
Photo 2072

Sunday Shutters

Sunday Shutters certainly seen better days
4th October 2020 4th Oct 20

Ian JB

ace
@ianjb21
Another year begins 2020. A new decade starts, I'm really looking forward to meeting new people, seeing new places, new experiences and capturing that brief...
567% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Thacker
A lovely shot, I love the muted tones and textures, fav.
October 4th, 2020  
Ian JB ace
@pattyblue Many thanks for your comments, not sure how much longer they will survive :)
October 4th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Nice shot
October 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise