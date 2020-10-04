Sign up
Photo 2072
Sunday Shutters
Sunday Shutters certainly seen better days
4th October 2020
4th Oct 20
Ian JB
ace
@ianjb21
Another year begins 2020. A new decade starts, I'm really looking forward to meeting new people, seeing new places, new experiences and capturing that brief...
2072
photos
17
followers
22
following
567% complete
View this month »
2065
2066
2067
2068
2069
2070
2071
2072
Tags
shutters
,
days
,
better
Pat Thacker
A lovely shot, I love the muted tones and textures, fav.
October 4th, 2020
Ian JB
ace
@pattyblue
Many thanks for your comments, not sure how much longer they will survive :)
October 4th, 2020
bkb in the city
Nice shot
October 4th, 2020
