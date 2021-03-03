Previous
Next
Better days by ianjb21
Photo 2203

Better days

These weathered shutters have seen better times, Hope the renovations preserve some of the old time shutters.
3rd March 2021 3rd Mar 21

Ian JB

ace
@ianjb21
2021 starts, I really hope that this new year will be a better year and a better world. I'm really looking forward to meeting new people,...
605% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise