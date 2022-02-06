Previous
Catapillar of the Yellow Butterfly. by ianjb21
Catapillar of the Yellow Butterfly.

Found this caterpillar eating one of the succulents on the balcony. Was very active
getting ready to pupate. Image taken on
piece of glass from underneath.
6th February 2022 6th Feb 22

Ian JB

@ianjb21
