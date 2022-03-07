Previous
Gurney-Plaza 2 by ianjb21
Photo 2378

Gurney-Plaza 2

Lunch time at Gurney Plaza, This is a the major shopping Mall with increasing numbers of new infections, Gurney Plaza is almost deserted.
7th March 2022 7th Mar 22

Ian JB

