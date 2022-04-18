Previous
The Floating Mosque. by ianjb21
The Floating Mosque.

The floating Mosque or Masjid Terapung Pulau Pinang. Located on the beach at Tanjung Bungah.
18th April 2022 18th Apr 22

Ian JB

@ianjb21
