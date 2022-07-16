Sign up
Photo 2411
Footpath across the Paddy Field
Footpath across the Paddy Field,
Kota Kuala Muda. Kedah.
16th July 2022
16th Jul 22
Ian JB
ace
@ianjb21
2022 Another year!! Hoping that 2022 is better than 2021 or even 2020, with Pandemic problems that have beset the world for nearly two...
2411
photos
16
followers
22
following
Tags
paddy
,
field
,
footpath
,
kota
,
kuala
,
muda
