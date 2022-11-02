Previous
Next
Char Koay Kak Stall by ianjb21
Photo 2455

Char Koay Kak Stall

Wood burning Char Koay Kak Stall, many of the
old time street vendors still use wood to fire
their street food stalls.
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

Ian JB

ace
@ianjb21
2022 Another year!! Hoping that 2022 is better than 2021 or even 2020, with Pandemic problems that have beset the world for nearly two...
672% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Excellent, and fascinating. Imagine that happening in the UK!
November 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise