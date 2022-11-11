Previous
Town House, Lebuh Noordin by ianjb21
Town House, Lebuh Noordin

A well maintained Town house, on Lebuh Noordin. Built in the 1920's
11th November 2022 11th Nov 22

Ian JB

@ianjb21
Christina ace
Beautiful building
November 12th, 2022  
