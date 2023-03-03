Sign up
Photo 2545
Breakfast - Golden Pheonix
Friday's western style breakfast at Golden Pheonix Food Court.
3rd March 2023
3rd Mar 23
Ian JB
ace
@ianjb21
Wow 2023 already. Hoping that this year the world returns to some sort normality, been almost three years of the Pandemic problems, We here are now...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Redmi Note 9S
Taken
3rd March 2023 9:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
golden
,
breakfast
,
western
,
pheonix
Skip Tribby - 🍀
ace
It looks so good that I want to plate just like this. But I'm afraid those days are long gone with my restricted diet.
March 3rd, 2023
