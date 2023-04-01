Sign up
Photo 2583
St Georges, Penang.
St. Georges Church. Lebuh Farquhar, built in 1819.
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
Ian JB
ace
@ianjb21
Wow 2023 already. Hoping that this year the world returns to some sort normality, been almost three years of the Pandemic problems, We here are now...
2583
photos
15
followers
22
following
2576
2577
2578
2579
2580
2581
2582
2583
Views
0
365
PEN-F
6th April 2023 8:57am
Tags
church
,
st
,
georges
,
penang
