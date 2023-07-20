Previous
Hawker selling Breakfast Rice Porridge by ianjb21
Photo 2674

Hawker selling Breakfast Rice Porridge

Hawker selling breakfast rice porridge with meat.
Jalan Chowrasta.
20th July 2023 20th Jul 23

Ian JB

ace
@ianjb21
Wow 2023 already. Hoping that this year the world returns to some sort normality, been almost three years of the Pandemic problems, We here are now...
732% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
An interesting slice of real life
July 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise