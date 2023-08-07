Previous
Chinese Apom Hawker

Apom manis (aka hoppers or appam) is a popular crepe-like dish that originated in south India. Very popular street food. This one is situated on Jalan Kimberly. This one is fired by charcoal under the Apom holders.
