Poe Choo Seah. Little India by ianjb21
Photo 2748

Poe Choo Seah. Little India

The Poe Choo Seah Building. in Little India.
Poe Choo Seah is an association for Straits-born Chinese, the Baba Nyonyas. It was built in 1902
