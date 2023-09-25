Sign up
Photo 2748
Poe Choo Seah. Little India
The Poe Choo Seah Building. in Little India.
Poe Choo Seah is an association for Straits-born Chinese, the Baba Nyonyas. It was built in 1902
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
Ian JB
ace
@ianjb21
2023 is over, and the world seems to be open once again. Finally started to travel again, with trips to Perlis, Malacca and Japan. 2024 is...
Views
0
365
X-Pro1
26th January 2024 9:14am
little
,
india
,
poe
,
choo
,
seah.
