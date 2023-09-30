Previous
Next
White flower balcony Macro by ianjb21
Photo 2738

White flower balcony Macro

Image of small white flower (I think Sweet Basil)
first attempt at macro using my old Pen F. The
flower is only 4mm across.
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

Ian JB

ace
@ianjb21
Wow 2023 already. Hoping that this year the world returns to some sort normality, been almost three years of the Pandemic problems, We here are now...
751% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise