Previous
Friese above door, Jalan Muntry by ianjb21
Photo 2745

Friese above door, Jalan Muntry

Intricate friese above main door, Heritage house on Jalan Muntry.
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

Ian JB

ace
@ianjb21
Wow 2023 already. Hoping that this year the world returns to some sort normality, been almost three years of the Pandemic problems, We here are now...
752% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise