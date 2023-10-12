Previous
Breakfast stop on Union Street. by ianjb21
Photo 2746

Breakfast stop on Union Street.

Roti Bakar, Famous breakfast stop on Union Street.
12th October 2023 12th Oct 23

Ian JB

ace
@ianjb21
Wow 2023 already. Hoping that this year the world returns to some sort normality, been almost three years of the Pandemic problems, We here are now...
752% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise